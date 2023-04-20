New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday put out a forecast earlier, predicting light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms in different parts of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas IGI Airport, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place, ITO, Red Fort and NCR (Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad) Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana), various parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bhiwari in Rajasthan during the next 2 hours," read an official statement from the IMD.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the agency had issued a rain alert for different parts of Maharashtra, amid soaring temperatures and stifling heat.

Light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra, IMD, Mumbai, predicted on Wednesday.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and Light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Nandurbar, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed during next 3-4 hours," read the official IMD forecast on Wednesday. (ANI)

