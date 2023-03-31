Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall triggered by a Western Disturbance were recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

On the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the state government has ordered special 'girdawari' (field inspection) for the assessment of losses to crops due to the showers, an official spokesperson said.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

According to the Meteorological Department, Kotputli in Jaipur received the highest rainfall of 40 mm in the last 24 hours ending Friday morning while Ganganagar received 23.3 mm of rainfall.

By evening, Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu and Ganganagar recorded 16.2 mm, 5.2 mm, 8 mm, 3.7 mm and 3.6 mm of rainfall.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Daughter Receives Threat Calls From Pro-Khalistan Elements in US, Claims DCW Chief Swati Maliwal.

The effect of the Western Disturbance is likely to end on Saturday and the weather is expected to remain dry till Sunday.

However, another western disturbance is expected to become active on April 3, which may cause thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain in parts of Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of the state, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)