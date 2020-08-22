New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Some parts of the national capital on Saturday witnessed light rains and drizzle, the weather department said.

It said Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rains in the city till next Wednesday.

There are chances of a thunderstorm with rainfall on Thursday, it said.

On Sunday, the temperature in Delhi will remain between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

