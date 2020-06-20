Lucknow, Jun 20 (PTI) Rain/thundershowers are very likely at few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh and isolated places over western parts of the state in the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places with light to moderate rain at few places in the state on Saturday.

Day temperatures fell appreciably in Faizabad and Meerut divisions while no large change was witnessed in the other divisions in the state.

The mercury was markedly below normal over Faizabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi divisions; appreciably below normal in Allahabad division; below normal in Lucknow, Bareilly divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The highest temperature for the day in the state was 43.3 degrees Celsius recorded in Jhansi.

