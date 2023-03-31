Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall, triggered by western disturbance, was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours.

According to the meteorological (MeT) department, the highest rainfall till Friday morning since yesterday was recorded at 40 mm in Kotputli and Jaipur and 23.3 mm in Ganganagar.

By Friday evening, Ajmer, Jaipur, Sikar, Churu and Ganganagar recorded 16.2, 5.2, 8, 3.7 and 3.6 mm of rainfall.

The day temperature also remained below 35.1 degrees Celsius (Vanasthali- Tonk).

The effect of the western disturbance is likely to end from April 1 and the weather is likely to remain mainly dry on April 1-2.

An official of the department said the western disturbance is expected to become active on April 3 again, which may once again cause thunderstorms, strong winds and light rain in parts of the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region of the state.

