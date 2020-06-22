Lucknow, Jun 22 (PTI) Light to moderate rains lashed many areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the western part of the state on Monday, the meteorological department said here.

There was thunderstorm and heavy downpour in isolated places in the eastern part of the state where the monsoon is active, it said.

The weather office said heavy rain is likely at isolated places in the eastern region and thunderstorm accompanied with lightening is expected at a few places across the state on Tuesday.

The Met forecast rain or thundershower at most places in the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

