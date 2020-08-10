Pune, Aug 10 (PTI) Light to moderate rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are likely to occur in and around Pune in the next two to three days, IMD officials said on Monday.

They said isolated heavy rains are predicted in ghat areas in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, 1.3 mm rainfall was recorded in Pune. The collective water storage in Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla dams was 18 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) on Monday morning. This is 61 per cent of total storage capacity," said a state irrigation official.

