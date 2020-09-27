Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): Most parts of Karnataka are likely to receive light to moderate rains, said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Sunday in a forecast valid till 8.30 am on September 28.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains at most places with isolated heavy rains likely over parts of North Interior Karnataka (NIK) districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Coastal, Malnad, and South Interior Karnataka (SIK) regions," said KSNDMC.

It predicted isolated light to moderate rains over Ramanagara, Chamrajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Tumakuru, Bengaluru Urban, and Chikkaballapura districts of South Interior Karnataka.

"Generally cloudy sky with very light to light rains at a few places over remaining districts of the SIK region," it added.

For the North Interior Karnataka region, KSNDMC predicted widespread light to moderate rains at isolated places with heavy rains likely over Raichur, Koppala, Bagalkote, Bellary, and Gadag districts.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the NIK region," it added.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, in the Malnad area of the state, isolated to scattered light to moderate rains is likely over Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts, and in the Coastal region of Karnataka, isolated to scattered light to moderate rains at most places likely over Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

In a separate forecast for the KSNDMC rainfall forecast for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, KSNDMC predicted generally cloudy sky with isolated very light to light rains likely over the area.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over BBMP area," it said in a forecast valid till 8.30 am on September 30. (ANI)

