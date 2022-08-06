Hazaribag, Aug 6 (PTI) The Hazaribag district administration has set up a committee to inquire in connection to a viral video, which shows that a lightning struck person was allegedly treated under mobile phone torch lights after power cut at Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH), an official said on Saturday.

The hospital authority, however, denied the allegation of the patient being treated under mobile phone torch light and termed it as false.

Sagar Kumar Rana, 24, a resident of Araghusai village in Katkamsandi block of the district, was injured following a lightning strike on Thursday evening. He was brought to HMCH and admitted to trauma centre of the hospital for treatment on the same night.

The doctor on duty directed to conduct an ECG of the patient. Meanwhile, power of the hospital went off.

Ranjan Choudhury, secretary of Hazaribag legislator Manish Jaiswal, shot a video which purportedly showed that the patient is being treated in power cut and put it on social media. Choudhury alleged that despite giving information to hospital authority, power was not restored.

He said that a powerful diesel generator set is installed there so that emergency services could be provided to the patients. In addition to this, a solar plant worth Rs 50 lakh is also installed in the medical college to deal with the power crisis but it was lying out of order for months, he alleged.

Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said, “I have already constituted two members inquiry committee headed by SDO Hazaribag Bidya Bhushan Kumar in this regard. We will ensure action only after getting the report. Action cannot be taken based on a video which was made viral through social media.”

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of HMCH Hazaribag Dr AK Singh denied the allegation of patient being treated under mobile and torch lights.

He said the generator set takes five to seven minutes to start. After restoring the power through the generator, the ECG of the patient was conducted and thereafter the patient was attended by the doctors.

Singh said that the condition of the patient is stable but for better treatment he was referred to RIMS in Ranchi.

