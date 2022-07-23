Nuh (Haryana), Jul 23 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was killed in a lightning strike in this district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when she was in the fields.

Also Read | Delhi: Brother, His Aide Held After 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fridge in Seelampur.

Police handed over the body to her family after post-mortem.

The girl was identified as Gulsfa (17), resident of Salamba village.

Also Read | No Third Person, Including Family Members, Can Interfere in Lives of Adults Living Together As Husband and Wife, Says Delhi High Court.

She had gone to the fields with her mother to bring cattle feed.

Police said Gulsfa, a Class 12 student, died on the spot after being struck by lightning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)