Medininagar, July 26 (PTI) Two persons including a woman were killed when lightning struck them in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The victims Balram Yadav (56) and Manmati Devi (45) were grazing cattle in a field when thunderbolt struck, killing them on the spot on Monday, the police said.

The bodies have been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde told PTI that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh would be provided to the victims family from Disaster Management fund.

