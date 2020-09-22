Azamgarh (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Two persons died due to lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Tuesday, an official said.

After grazing their animals, Pramod Yadav (25) and Bhima Yadav (55) had gone to a sugarcane field in Raunapar area when it started raining. The two took shelter under a tree, where they were struck by lightning, Sagri 'tehsildar' Dwijendra Upadhyay said.

The duo, residents of Ismailpur village, sustained severe burn injuries and died on the spot, he said.

People working in the farm informed the police, which sent the bodies for post-mortem.

