Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 16 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested a linesman on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe to settle electricity bills at amounts much lower than what would have been charged for the actual consumption, officials said.

Linesman Mastram Meena of the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL), posted at assistant engineer's office in Karwar village, was held taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, they said.

Gyanchand Meena, Inspector of the ACB in Bundi, said the linesman had demanded the bribe for issuing two pending electric bills and to settle their billing amount at the minimum.

He said Mastram Meena was arrested from the complainant's house in Mani village under Karwar police station of the district. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession, he said.

The accused linesman will be produced before the ACB court in Kota on Wednesday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)