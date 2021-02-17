Amreli (Gujarat) [India], February 17 (ANI): A lion was injured after being hit by a goods train in the Rajula area of Amreli district on Tuesday.

District Forest officer Nisha Raj said that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

"The male lion was given primary treatment and sent to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagarh for further treatment. A probe has been initiated," Raj said. (ANI)

