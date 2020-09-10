Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A truck driver from Punjab was arrested for alleged bootlegging as liquor worth Rs 33 lakh was recovered from the vehicle on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here, police said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, Muradnagar police arrested the alleged bootlegger and recovered 1,000 cartons of liquor worth Rs 33 lakh from the truck on the highway on Wednesday night.

The liquor cartons were being smuggled from Chandigarh to Uttar Pradesh and further on to other states as well, they said.

The accused identified as Harjendra Singh, a native of Ambala city in Punjab, apparently said that the cartons were loaded by the liquor smuggler to deliver in different states, police claimed. In turn, Singh was to be paid a "good amount" of the freight, Sadar Circle Officer Dharmendra Chauhan told PTI.

The truck had a fake registration number plate and the vehicle has been impounded, he added.

