New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena who took charge on May 26 this year has taken a flurry of actions, including in cases of corruption involving multiple agencies. Here are a list of various actions taken by him:

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: No One Can Force Ration Card Holders To Buy National Flag, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

1. June 4: Saxena approved 918 posts under various categories at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and approved conversion of 76 temporary posts at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital into permanent ones.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict S Nalini Moves Supreme Court Seeking Premature Release.

2. June 20: Approval to Anti-Corruption Branch permission to investigate allegations of corruption against senior Public Works Department (PWD) officials in the construction of seven temporary hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. June 22: A deputy secretary in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) suspended on corruption charges.

4. June 24: An official of the Delhi government's revenue department suspended for alleged "fraudulent" transfer of land to a private entity in south Delhi.

5. June 28: Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refuting his deputy Manish Sisodia's charge of favouring the BJP and urged him to restrain his ministers from making "misleading" assertions.

6. July 15: Recommended suspension of a senior official, who was the additional district magistrate of north Delhi under the Revenue department in 2021, over an alleged "scam" involving transfer of forest land to private individuals.

7. July 17: Granted the CBI sanction to prosecute AAP MLA and Delhi Waqf Board Chairman Amanatullah Khan in a case registered against him in 2016 over alleged illegal appointments.

8. July 18: Gave nod for a CBI investigation against a former sub-registrar of Hauz Khas for sale of government land measuring over eight bighas in the Saidul Ajaib area worth crores of rupees in December 2019.

9. July 21: Rejected the AAP government's proposal for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1

10. July 22: Recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22 over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

11. July 23: Directed the chief secretary to submit a report on the role of officers and civil servants in alleged "illegal" formulation, amendments and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

12. July 25: Sought a report from the chief secretary on allegations of cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms in award of liquor licences under Excise Policy 2021-22.

13. July 26: Approved withdrawal of 15 cases against 64 migrant labourers for violating lockdown measures during the pandemic.

14. July 26: Ordered suspension of six Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on graft charges and for abusing official position.

15. July 27: Asked the Assembly speaker to make changes in rules for the conduct of business and procedure of the House under the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021.

16. July 28: Turned down the proposal of the Arvind Kejriwal government for a fee hike in private diploma institutions in Delhi.

17. July 29: Directed the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to conduct a time-bound probe into the alleged corruption and collusion between transport department officials and touts at the Burari Transport Authority.

18. August 5: Intervened to ensure clean water supply to the consulate of Montenegro, directing the chief secretary to resolve the issue immediately.

19. August 6: Suspended 11 officials, including then Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, over "serious lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

20. August 11: Ordered an FIR against nine retired and two serving Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials in a nine-year-old case of financial misappropriation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)