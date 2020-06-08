India News | Live Bullets, Empty Cases Recovered from Two Bags During X-Ray Scanning at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Security forces recovered some live bullets and empty cases from two bags during X-Ray scanning at the Srinagar airport here on Monday, officials said.

During X-Ray scanning at the drop gate of the airport, security personnel deployed there recovered some live bullets and empty rounds from two bags, they said.

The officials said while four AK-47 rifle rounds and one round of INSAS rifle were recovered from a bag, 21 empty cases were recovered from a suitcase.

The bags, sent through courier, were meant for a soldier presently attached with Army's 1 Rashtriya Rifles Unit at the High Ground Anantnag in south Kashmir, they said.

The soldier, a resident of Maharashtra, is currently on leave, they added.

Police have registered a case at police station Humhama and investigation has been taken up, the officials said.

