Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): UP Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati on Saturday said that live streaming of Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 will be done at all jails in Uttar Pradesh. Even prisoners will be able to watch the live telecast of the event.

UP Prison Minister Dharmveer Prajapati said, "There are more than 1.05 lakh prisoners right now. They too are citizens of this country. To ensure that they do not remain away from this occasion, live streaming will be done at all jails in the state."

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover, Traffic Affected on Mathura Road (Watch Video).

He further said that all the prisoners are not professional criminals.

"When some incident happens they become criminals. So that they do not remain isolated during the holy occasion of consecration, this arrangement is being done," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Weather: National Capital Witnesses Third Consecutive Day of Chilling Cold, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced plans to telecast the grand consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya live on the booth level across the country.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. As per party sources, BJP workers have been instructed to set up large screens for the live telecast of the Shri Ram Consecration at the booth level.

This initiative aims to provide a means for the common people to witness the consecration of Shri Ram Lala."This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," the source mentioned.

Additionally, BJP workers are encouraged to engage in social work on a personal level."Workers may choose to distribute blankets, organize community feasts ('bhandar'), or contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)