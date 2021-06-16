New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) along with a Pune-based organisation will set up centres near slum clusters here to help youngsters develop skills for better employability, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

The DSEU on Tuesday signed an agreement with Lighthouse Communities Foundation, a non-profit, in this regard at a virtual event, which was hosted by the varsity, it said.

The first four centres, being called 'lighthouses', will be set up at Kalkaji, Malkaganj, Matia Mahal and Patparganj.

The statement said at these centres, urban disadvantaged youths will be trained under a sustainable livelihood programme -- 'Lighthouse: Centre for Skilling and Livelihood'.

This is being supported by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the statement said.

"Through the 'lighthouse intervention', youth in low-income or slum communities will be able to make more informed life choices and acquire necessary skills for improved employability," it said.

In Pune, the project has successfully placed or facilitated self-employment of 5,500 youths from disadvantaged communities since the first 'lighthouse' was set up in June 2016, the statement said.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, who was a special invitee to the event, spoke of the importance of such initiatives for urban disadvantaged communities.

"The successful public-private partnership model established in Pune by Lighthouse Communities, and the Delhi government's vision of an integrated livelihood ecosystem in the city, have been key in the culmination of this partnership," she said.

"The successful public-private partnership model established in Pune by Lighthouse Communities, and the Delhi government's vision of an integrated livelihood ecosystem in the city, have been key in the culmination of this partnership," she said.

"It is time to take education and skilling to the communities as it is an integral part of the social fabric of our society. It will also ensure that children and youth coming from marginalized backgrounds are not left behind," Atishi said.

