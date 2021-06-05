New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) On the occasion of World Environment Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said living in harmony with nature has been at the centre of Indian ethos.

The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5.

"Living in harmony with nature and protecting biodiversity has been at the centre of Indian ethos and culture. On #WorldEnvironmentDay, as humanity fights against COVID-19, we reaffirm our commitment to work with global community for a sustainable future," Kovind tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)