New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Thursday demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where eight people, including four farmers, died.

The national office bearers of LJD met on Thursday in the presence of former Union minister Sharad Yadav to discuss the happenings in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The office bearers condemned the incident at Lakhimpur and also demanded a time-bound judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge, the party said in a statement.

They have also demanded the removal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been asked to appear before the police in connection with the violence.

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha member M V Shreyams Kumar, Javed Raza and S N Gautam, among others.

Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

