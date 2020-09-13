By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has called a meeting of its MPs on September 16 amid discomfort with NDA the ally, the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U). According to sources, LJP has called this meeting to discuss issues of discomfort with JD-U and its leaders.

The issues were raised by Bihar Parliamentary board meeting on September 7. In the last Parliamentary Board Bihar meeting of the party, it has also been decided to prepare a list of 143 candidates and send it to the central leadership.

The party has already authorised its chief Chirag Paswan to take the decision on Bihar polls and that will be acceptable to everyone. In meeting with MPs, Chirag Paswan will apprise them regarding the issues raised by Bihar Parliamentary Board to the party MPs.

Though party leaders of JD-U and LJP are speaking against each other, no surprising decision is expected to be taken by the LJP chief on September 16 meeting with the MPs.

In political circles, LJP's series of meeting and demands by its leaders is seen just as pressure tactics by the party to get more share of seats in Bihar election within NDA as LJP has never said anything against the announcement by BJP about Nitish Kumar that he will be the face of NDA.

It seems LJP doesn't have a problem with the NDA face but have some discomfort with party leaders. LJP Chief has always demanded that His vision of Bihar First and Bihari First must be added in the poll issues of NDA.

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats and elections in the state are due and expected in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly will end by last November this year. Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar. (ANI)

