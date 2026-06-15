India News | LNG Carrier Disha Safely Transits Strait of Hormuz, to Reach Dahej Port on June 18: Shipping Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Director of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), Opesh Kumar Sharma, on Monday said that LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo to India.

Speaking in Delhi, Sharma said the vessel is expected to arrive at Dahej port in Gujarat on June 18.

Also Read | Priyank Kharge Demands RSS Financial Transparency: Questions Legal Status and Tax Compliance.

"As we speak now, LNG carrier Disha, managed by a Shipping Corporation of India-led consortium, has safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, and she is carrying 62,370 metric tonnes of LNG cargo. The vessel is supposed to enter Dahej on coming to India, likely on the 18th," Sharma said.

He said the Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other stakeholders.

Also Read | 'Come Back Or I'll Kill You': Bengaluru Man Stabs Home Guard Wife to Death After Alleged Reconciliation Threat.

"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, remains in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and shipping companies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and provide all assistance," he said.

Sharma further informed that the control room set up by the Ministry has handled over 12,700 calls and more than 28,000 emails since its activation.

"The control room has handled 12,737 calls and more than 28,299 emails since activation. In the last 96 hours, a total of 406 calls and 784 emails have been received from seafarers, their families, and maritime stakeholders," he said.

He added that the Ministry has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours.

"The Ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping, has facilitated the safe repatriation of more than 3,587 Indian seafarers so far, including 50 in the last 96 hours. Port operations across India remain normal and no congestion has been reported," Sharma said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)