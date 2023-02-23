New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The LNJP Hospital here has sent its inquiry report on the case of a newborn baby, who was "declared dead" soon after birth, but was later found alive, to the Delhi government for further action, said a senior doctor.

The premature baby, born when her mother was 23 weeks pregnant and weighing only 490 grams, was found alive Sunday when the family was making plans for her burial.

Also Read | West Bengal: Missing Teen Vlogger's Body Found in Howrah Canal.

She was brought back to the state-run hospital and was put on ventilator support. She died on Wednesday.

Doctors had earlier said that in medical terms, such babies are considered "non-viable" and their chances of survival are slim.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Businessman Held for Rs 2.26 Crore Tax Evasion in Thane.

The hospital had constituted a three-member panel to probe the incident and a report was submitted on Wednesday.

"The report was submitted to the medical director of the hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, who has forwarded it to Health Department for further action," said a senior doctor at the hospital.

The panel has spoken to doctors who were on duty that day to ascertain the sequence of events.

The hospital has said such babies are considered 'aborted babies' and after the baby showed signs of life, she was immediately put on life support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)