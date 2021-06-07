Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that that the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions in their zones as the intensity of the pandemic varies across the state.

In a meeting with Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners, and the Police, the Chief Minister dispelled the impression that the restrictions have been eased across the State.

"Based on the situation, the local administration can take a call on easing or tightening restrictions. It must decide on easing the norms based on the criteria and the five levels set under Break The Chain," Thackeray said.

He further said, "The intensity of the pandemic varies across the State. Hence, these five levels were meant to break the transmission chain and ensure that the economic and social activity was conducted in a disciplined manner."

Maharashtra is under lockdown till June 15.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Maharashtra as only 12,557 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Sunday.

With 14,433 fresh discharges, the state's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95.05 per cent. As many as 233 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday.

At present, there are 1,85,527 active cases in Maharashtra while 55,43,267 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.72 per cent. (ANI)

