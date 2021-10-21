Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A local court on Thursday granted police three-day custody of the four accused in the October 3 violence here in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

The court sent Sumit Jaiswal, Satya Prakash Tripathi alias Satyam, Nandan Singh Bishta and Shishu Pal to police remand.

The accused were arrested in connection with the violence in Tikonia area and produced before the remand magistrate on October 19 that sent them to 14 days' judicial custody.

The investigators had moved an application on the same day, requesting the court for their police custody remand (PCR). The PCR application was heard on Thursday.

Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav said, "The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram heard the prosecution and the defense on the application for police custody remand of the four accused."

Yadav said that the court then accepted three days' police custody remand of the accused from October 22 to October 25.

The investigators have moved a fresh application for three days' police custody remand of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu, Ankit Das, Latif and Shekhar Bharti for further interrogation, he said.

The SPO said that the hearing on the fresh police custody remand application for Ashish Mishra and three others has been scheduled for Friday.

So far, besides the minister's son, 10 people have been arrested in this case.

An FIR was lodged at the Tikonia Police Station on October 3 over the episode in which Ashish Mishra was named as accused besides 15 to 20 unnamed people.

The next day, a counter-FIR was lodged at the same police station on the basis of a complaint by Sumit Jaiswal, who has now been arrested.

An SIT constituted by the state police is probing the case.

