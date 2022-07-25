Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bankshall Court in Kolkata on Sunday sent West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee to one-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged teachers recruitment scam.

Arpita Mukherjee will be produced before a special court on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, ED arrested Mukherjee after the probe agency recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence on Friday.

Yesterday, ED also arrested Partha Chatterjee following the raids by the probe agency which seized Rs 20 crore in cash from her residential premises in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the state.

After his arrest, the Bankshall Court in Kolkata granted ED two days of custody of Chatterjee on Saturday. However, Chatterjee developed pain in his heart and was later admitted to SSKM hospital.

Notably, ED prayed before the magistrate to allow Chatterjee to be taken to Command Hospital instead of the state-run SSKM. ED said that Chatterjee is a senior minister and his roots are deep in government hospitals, where he can be influential. However, the court ordered Chatterjee to be taken to SSKM Hospital.

"Partha Chatterjee (West Bengal cabinet minister and former Education Minister of the state) is not feeling well. He has developed pain in his heart. We demanded that proper medical facilities should be given to him if ED's custody is granted," said Chatterjee's lawyer.

Pertinent to mention, the arrests were made at Chatterjee's residence in Kolkata where the ED team was present since Friday.

Earlier on Friday, ED officials raided the residences of West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee and Paresh Adhikari and several others and recovered huge cash amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore from the residential premises of Arpita Mukherjee.

The said amount is suspected to be the proceeds of the crime of said SSC scam. The search team is taking the assistance of bank officials for the counting of cash through cash counting machines.

A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained, said the probe agency.Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam. (ANI)

