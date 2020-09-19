Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) One coach of a local train derailed near Atgaon station, about 95 kms from Mumbai, on Saturday morning, but there was no report of injury toany passenger, an official said.

Atgaon station is located in neighbouring Thane district on the Central Railway (CR) route.

According to the official, the train was going to Kasara station.

"One trolley of a middle coach of the suburban train derailed near Atgaon station around 7.28 am. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said.

According to the zonal railway, it was a middle first class coach, which was not crowded when the incident occurred.

Presently, only essential and emergency services staff along with the employees of nationalised bank and various state and central government offices are allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

The local derailed while approaching Atgaon station. The incident hampered the movement of trains on the Kalyan- Kasara route.

"Relief trains have beenordered and the work for re- railing the coach will start soon," Sutar said.

