Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Locals raised patriotic slogans as the body of the rifleman Shubham Sharma -- who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara district on Thursday--reached his residence in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday.

Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing artillery guns and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kieran, Machhhal, and Naugam Sectors of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | WhatsApp 'Always Mute' & Other Features Rolled Out to Android Beta Users.

The Indian Army said that it paid tribute to Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma "who made the supreme sacrifice" in the ceasefire on Thursday in North Kashmir. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the Bravehearts on behalf of the proud nation.

"Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were directing their own retaliatory fire from a forward post on the Line of Control in Kupwara district in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan," read a statement from the Indian Army.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone to Be Launched in India on October 5, 2020.

Singh and Sharma "laid down their lives" in the line of duty as a result of a direct hit by enemy fire and succumbed to their injuries.

Meanwhile, on Friday, members of the Dogra Front raised slogans against Pakistan.

"We are protesting to raise our voice against the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Our soldiers have been killed in Naugam and Poonch, we too retaliated befittingly but it happens all the time and we do not take strict action," Ashok Gupta, member of Dogra Front told ANI.

Gupta urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict action against Pakistan.

"The USA and Russia are with us but we need to give a befitting reply to Pakistan," said Gupta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)