Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that local people should be given priority for work in factories established in and around Mysuru.

In a meeting with the heads of the factories in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah said that employment in factories near Mysuru should be given only to the locals and outsiders should be given a chance only when technically skilled people are not available locally.

Also Read | Money Laundering Case: Delhi Court Sends Vivo India Interim CEO Hong Xuquan, Two Others to Three-Day ED Custody.

Addressing the issue of non-availability of jobs for the locals, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state has human resources with professional skills and the locals should not be denied employment opportunities on false grounds.

"Factories should run peacefully. Our government is implementing Yuva Nidhi scheme for unemployed graduates, this scheme will be launched on January 12. The graduates will be trained by the government according to the demand for the professional skills needed," he said.

Also Read | Sports Ministry Suspends Sanjay Singh-Led New Wrestling Federation of India Body Over 'Hasty' Announcement.

CM Siddaramaiah further stressed the need for giving job to the locals for the upliftment of factories and the GDP growth and development of the state.

"Factories help in the increase GDP growth and development of the state. Employment must be mainly given to the families whose land has been acquired for the establishment of the factories. Locals should get priority. If there are no professionally skilled people, then it is advisable to train them and recruit," he said.

"New factories are given approval in order to provide employment for the locals,. If they do not provide employment, the purpose of the government will not be fulfilled," he added.

Stressing the need to provide opportunities for the locals, Siddaramaiah said that the government is committed and ready to provide necessary facilities and relaxations to industries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)