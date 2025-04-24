Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): In a significant development, the recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in wake of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, has been met with widespread approval among locals and tourists visiting the Chenab River at the valley.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, has sparked renewed enthusiasm for regional water sovereignty and development.

A resident from Ramban, Irfan Haider, hailed the Indian government's decision and urged the government to take even stricter measures against Pakistan.

"We condemn the terrorist attack. The action taken by the Indian government regarding the Indus Water Treaty is a good action. We appeal to the central government to take stricter action against Pakistan so that it stops all these activities. On one side we give them water and on the other side they shed our blood, this cannot happen," he said.

Tourists, too, shared support for the government's stance. Many visiting the scenic riverbanks praised the strategic re-evaluation of water-sharing arrangements, viewing it as a step toward national self-reliance.

A tourist from Ghaziabad asserted that the halt on the Indus Water Treaty should remain in place for a long time.

"The Modi government has taken the decision to stop the flow of water from the Chenab River. We want this to be stopped and for this decision to remain in place for a long time. It will have a significant impact on their (Pakistan's) economy. Pakistan should think seriously about this. All solutions should be found through diplomacy. The Indian government should also stop providing any resources to Pakistan," he said.

A female tourist said that the Indian government should have taken this decision quite earlier.

"The government should have taken this decision a bit earlier. There have been several attacks from that side in the past as well. Had this decision been made earlier, they would have been brought to their knees by now. Pakistan takes all its resources from us and then attacks us in return," she told ANI.

A local from Reasi emphasised that the Government of India has taken a very good step.

"Pakistan-sponsored terrorists kill our innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, there was an attack in Pahalgam where people were killed, and now the Modi government has made this decision to cut off Pakistan's water supply," he said.

Another local said Jammu and Kashmir people earn their livelihood through the tourists that visit here and there cannot be a more tragic situation if they are being attacked.

"I really appreciate this decision by the Modi government. After the attack in Pahalgam where unarmed tourists were targeted by Pakistan, it's not just the water that should be stopped -- many other things should be cut off too. It's heartbreaking. I believe strict action should be taken against them. These tourists are the reason why many people in Jammu and Kashmir earn their livelihood. If they are being shot at, then there can't be a more tragic situation," he said.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960, following nine years of negotiations between India and Pakistan, with the assistance of the World Bank, which is also a signatory. The negotiations were initiated by former World Bank President Eugene Black. Recognised as one of the most successful international treaties, it has endured frequent tensions, including conflict, and has provided a framework for irrigation and hydropower development for over half a century. Former US President Dwight Eisenhower described it as "one bright spot ... in a very depressing world picture that we see so often."

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty gives India 20% of the water from the Indus River System and the rest 80% to Pakistan.

Apart from the abeyance of the Indus Water Treaty, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI)

