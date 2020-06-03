India News | Lockdown Helped Delhi Govt Strengthen Health Infrastructure: Sisodia

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A complete lockdown helped the Delhi government in strengthening the health infrastructure to effectively combat COVID-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Addressing the "Cities Against COVID19-Global Summit 2020" via a video link, he mentioned the key steps taken by the Delhi government to contain the virus.

Also Read | Air India to Operate 75 Outbound Passenger Flights to US, Canada from June 9-June 30 Under Vande Bharat Mission.

"As Delhi got its first COVID-19 positive case on March 2, it was very important to curb the spread of the disease. The total lockdown enabled us to spread awareness about the virus among the citizens and strengthen our health infrastructure to effectively fight the disease," he said.

Sisodia said the government has adequate medical facilities to deal with coronavirus cases and its relief teams have been working round-the-clock to provide meals to almost a million people twice a day.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 1,513 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020.

"Delhi plans to restore economic activity safely in a phased manner," the deputy chief minister said.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said the new-age classroom technology trends adopted by schools have given students an enhanced learning experience.

"What gives me the most satisfaction is our adoption of various new education initiatives during the lockdown to minimize the academic damage due to loss of learning time. We were able to provide online learning modules to 9,00,000 students from kindergarten to grade 12," he said.

Sisodia expressed pleasure to be a part of the summit and said it was an insightful experience.

"Met with leaders of various cities across the world to learn from their experiences in fighting COVID-19 at the CAC Global Summit 2020 by the Seoul government. The overwhelming challenge posed by corona (virus) offers great opportunities for us to come together and help each other," he tweeted.

The summit was attended by mayors and experts from 21 cities, including Moscow, Jakarta, Istanbul, Budapest, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Vancouver and Chongqing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)