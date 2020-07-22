Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Samba District Magistrate Rohit Khajuria has ordered complete lockdown in Samba and Baribrahmana tehsils from July 23 to July 26 due to hike in COVID-19 cases.

"It has been noted with concern in last few days after relaxation in lockdown conditions, COVID-19 positive cases have been increasing day by day in tehsil Samba and Baribrahmana and in order to prevent the spread of the virus, a complete lockdown has been imposed in both the tehsils except the area falling under SIDCO complex," the official order said.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Expresses Condolences Over Tragic Consequences of Floods in Several Indian States: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 22, 2020.

The district administration said that those found violating the order shall be strictly dealt with.

The administration said that essential services including doctor clinics and testing laboratories will remain open from 9 am to 8 pm and grocery shops, milk shops, bakery shops, fruits and vegetable shops will remain open from 7 am to 12 pm. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Kill Policeman in Kulgam's Qazigund Area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)