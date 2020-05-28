India News | Lockdown: Konkan Railway Operated over 50 Shramik Trains

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Konkan Railway (KR) has operated over 50 Shramik Special trains to ferry stranded migrant labourers from Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka since the services began on May 1, an official said on Thursday.

The KR has so far transported 68,759 migrants back to their home states on 51 Shramik Special trains, a KR spokesperson said.

Also Read | 115 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Jammu and Kashmir: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

As many as 36 Shramik trains from Goa had transported 50,518 stranded migrants to their native states during the COVID-19-induced lockdown, he said.

Moreover, a total of 15,677 migrants had travelled on 13 special trains from Maharashtra, while two trains with 2,564 migrants were operated from Karnataka, he added.

Also Read | Ashok Chavan, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive, Joins Congress' #SpeakUpIndia Campaign From Mumbai Hospital, Shares Video.

The Indian Railways has been plying Shramik special trains to transport lakhs of migrant labourers back to their home states amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)