India News | Lockdown: Maha Cyber Files 419 Cases So Far, 223 Held

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra Cyber department has registered 419 offences across the state so far for fake news, rumours and disinformation on social media amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, police said on Monday.

An official said 175 cases pertained to WhatsApp, 165 to Facebook, 20 to Tiktok, eight to Twitter, four to Instagram and 47 for misusing audio and Youtube video clips.

"We have arrested 223 people so far. It includes a case in Lonikand in Pune where a Facebook post was circulated mocking political leaders," he added.

The official said police have also come across instances of cyber blackmail where fraudsters are demanding money online from people who had earlier visited porn sites.

