Lokesh being assaulted by his wife (still from viral CCTV footage)

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral on social media in which a loco pilot is reportedly being assaulted by his wife in front of his mother-in-law and brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district.

The loco pilot, identified as Lokesh, had secretly recorded the video of the incident in which his wife could be seen slapping him multiple times and he pleading before her with folded hands.

As per the video, the incident occurred on March 20 and on the following day, Lokesh reached Kotwali police station and filed a complaint for the assault. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and began investigation the matter.

"Recently, a video of a woman assaulting a man has gone viral. The man in the video, who is a railway loco pilot identified as Lokesh, had also filed a complaint of assault against his wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law on March 21. Acting on it, a case was registered at Kotwali police station under sections 296, 115 and 351 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS)," said Mahendra Singh Chouhan, City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Satna).

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

