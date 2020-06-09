India News | Locust Swarms Spotted in Pench Reserve in Maharashtra

Nagpur, June 9 (PTI) Locust swarms descended in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The swarms flew in from the Koltimara area in the west and descended over Borban, Chor Bahuli, Silari and Pipriya forest areas in the east, said Field director of Pench Tiger Reserve Ravikiran Govekar.

Also Read | Sambit Patra Discharged From Hospital Days After He Was Admitted With COVID-19 Symptoms.

The reserve is spread across the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The Maharashtra forest and agriculture departments were keeping a vigil on the movement of locusts, but no spraying of pesticide was conducted as the reserve is a protected area, he added.

Also Read | Revenge Porn: West Bengal Man Shares Obscene Pictures, Videos of Ex-Girlfriend, Arrested by Noida Police.

After it rained on Tuesday afternoon, swarms moved towards Mansar, and no major damage to crops or trees was seen, Govekar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)