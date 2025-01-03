Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Bhiwani Police arrested another accused in the Loharu student suicide case, stated a release.

The arrested has been identified as the accused Rahul's father Hanuman.

Also Read | Cow Attack in Chennai: Woman Riding Pillion Dies After Stray Cow Running Across Road Hits Bike in Kundrathur.

A committee was formed by the District Deputy Commissioner of Bhiwani to investigate the allegations made against the college, a statement from the release said.

Members included in the committee were sub-divisional officer of Loharu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu and the District Higher Education Officer of Bhiwani.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Wakes Up to Dense Fog As Cold Wave Grips City (Watch Videos).

This comes amid the row over the death of a Dalit girl in Haryana who allegedly died by suicide for being 'pressurized' to pay her college fees.

The girl was also allegedly pressurized by the college authorities to get into a physical relation with the college Director's son over the 'unpaid college fees.'

On January 2, Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam stated that there should be an inquiry into the case and the state government would serve justice.

Gaurav Gautam said, "We stand with the statement made by Krishan Singh Bedi. If the people of Congress are involved in such an incident, then it is condemnable. There should be an inquiry. The government will serve justice."

Earlier Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Bedi alleged that the college was run by a Congress politician in Fartia Bhima village under the Loharu assembly constituency in the Bhiwani district of the state.

Bedi stated that the director of the college, where the girl studied, was a relative of the Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia.

He said that Fartia won elections after running "propaganda" that fees won't be taken from SC students and their transport services will be waived.

Speaking to ANI, Krishan Bedi said, "In a college run by a Congress politician in village Fartia Bhima under Loharu constituency, a girl from the Dalit community committed suicide because the Director's son Rahul and daughter, and the Principal pressurised the girl to have physical relations with Rahul to get her college fee waived. She was so distressed that she took her life."

The Minister further accused Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala for "hiding" these facts and changing the angle of the issue.

Referring to the tweets of Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala where they slammed the BJP-led Haryana government for the incident and Surjewala called the incident "shameful", the minister claimed that both Congress leaders have tried to change the angle of the issue.

He further demanded the Congress leaders to take down their social media posts and apologise.

Bedi said, "Two politicians from Congress hid these facts and instead tweeted that the Haryana government is trying to hide the case of a Dalit girl's suicide due to her inability to pay college fees. The truth is that Congress MLA Rajbir Fartia, a relative of the college's Director, won the Haryana assembly elections after running propaganda that he would not take fees from SC students and give free transport services."

"Selja Kumari and Randeep Singh Surjewala should have demanded the arrest of the culprits instead of tweeting... They don't remember the time when under Bhupinder Singh Hooda's government, a Dalit girl and her grandfather from Mirchpur were burned alive in broad daylight... Both Selja and Surjewala should take their tweets down and apologise..." he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)