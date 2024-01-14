Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 14 (ANI): As the country celebrates the festival of Lohri with great fervour this year, devotees in Punjab took a dip at the holy Sarovar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Bhupinder Sabharwal, a devotee at the Golden Temple said "It is an auspicious day today, a large number of people are coming here. I pray that everyone is blessed. Holy dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti is considered very significant. Everything gets well by donating today."

Also Read | Odisha: 28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Mayurbhanj District, Investigation Underway.

Notably, the harvest festival- celebrated across the country and known by different names- is just around the corner. Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan- all signify gratitude for a good harvest and celebrate it with traditional and regional feasts.

In addition to celebrating the crop harvest, Lohri marks the end of the winter season. The nation as a whole, but especially Punjab and Northern India, celebrate Lohri with great joy and happiness.

Also Read | Delhi Airport Congestion: Around 150 Flight Delayed by Hours, 11 Diverted, Some Cancelled Due to Low Visibility.

One of the happiest and most widely celebrated festivities in India, Lohri also includes the warmth of bonfires, delicious foods, and the sounds of old-fashioned folk melodies. It is celebrated on the eve of Makar Sankranti to mark the conclusion of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days.

Similarly, many parts of South India celebrate Pongal. It is a celebration to thank the Sun, Mother Nature and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest. Celebrated over four days, Pongal also marks the beginning of the Tamil month called Thai, which is considered an auspicious month. It usually falls on the 14th or 15th of January each year.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara.

The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colourful kites. During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team.

Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables. Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)