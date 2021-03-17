New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned till 1 PM after an obituary reference to Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Sharma, a BJP MP, was found hanging from the ceiling at his official residence here.

The 62-year-old was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from the Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

The House also paid tributes to Manoharlal Saini, who was the member of the 6th and 7th Lok Sabha. The 81-year-old Saini died on March 8 here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)