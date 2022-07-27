New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following opposition protests over price rise and GST rate hike.

When the House assembled at 11 am, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomed a parliamentary delegation from Mozambique which is here to witness the proceedings.

As the Speaker ended his speech highlighting India-Mozambique cordial relations and started the Question Hour, opposition members trooped into the Well, carrying anti-govt placards and shouting slogans.

Birla appealed to the MPs to go back to their seats and cooperate to run the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come back to the House after a full recovery from a recent bout of illness, and that the government was ready to start a debate on price rise.

He said the opposition was staging protests just to run away from a debate as it is not ready for any discussion.

As the opposition members continued the protest, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon after about 20 minutes of proceedings.

