New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Tuesday said Congress is the only party that is highly prepared to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and that seat sharing "cannot be decided at press conferences".

Speaking to PTI about the party's performance in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Lovely said the Congress had secured the second place in five seats last time.

"Seats for Lok Sabha cannot be decided at press conferences. If compared, we are most prepared than any other party in Delhi this time. When it comes to the party's performance, everyone knows the results of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress was in the second place in five seats," Lovely said.

"However, I do not want to comment on any leader and their statements," he added.

The AAP on Tuesday said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress.

The party asserted that the Congress, which is the senior INDIA bloc ally, does not deserve even one seat considering its performance in the previous polls in the national capital.

Lovely stated that the Congress is the only party in Delhi that has conducted multiple meetings at all seven Lok Sabha seats.

"Congress is the largest party in the INDIA bloc and we always try our best to work with the other opposition parties because our motive is to save the democracy," he told PTI.

Speaking about alliance with AAP in Delhi, Lovely reiterated that the Delhi Congress will follow whatever the senior leaders of AICC decide.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here after Aam Aadmi Party's political affairs committee meeting, party's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said they have been waiting for more than a month for the seat sharing talks to resume for Delhi but there has been no communication (from the Congress).

The AAP and the Congress have already announced that they will go solo in Punjab in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls since their state leaders have been opposed to forging any alliance in the state.

The BJP had won all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP's vote share was 18.1 per cent and it had bagged the third spot while the Congress had polled in 22.5 per cent of the votes and was second on five of the seven Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP had secured a vote share of 56.5 per cent.

