India News | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Arrives in Rajasthan to Address a Joint Training Camp for District Presidents of State and Delhi Congress

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday arrived at the Kishangarh Airport in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He was received by former Rajashtan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully at the airport.

Rahul Gandhi will participate in the Congress party's 10-day National 'Chintan Shivir' (Deliberation Camp) and Organisational Building Workshop, being held at a resort located in Tilora, near Pushkar

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Rahul Gandhi will hold a session with the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents from Rajasthan and Delhi, engaging in a direct dialogue with them regarding the party's ideology, policies, and organisational development.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding its post-result fee structure. The Congress leader pointed out the high costs associated with requesting scanned copies, re-totalling, and re-evaluation, and said that students are being penalised for systemic failures.

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In a post on X, the former Congress president criticised the board for charging students for rectifications allegedly caused by errors in the digital scanning process.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Beware of pickpockets - today they're sitting inside CBSE. If marks come out wrong due to CBSE's mistake, what do you get? A bill: Digital scan copy: ₹100/subject, Re-totalling: ₹100/paper, Re-evaluation: ₹25/question. A child might have to shell out up to ₹2000 just to get their own answer sheet properly checked. Think about it: when 4 lakh kids have filed such applications, how much is CBSE raking in. When scanning is done with a phone, wrong marking is a given. And the child is footing the bill to get it fixed."

"The mistake is CBSE's. The punishment is the child's. The earnings are the government's. When education is turned from a service into a business, mistakes aren't corrected. They're multiplied. And our children are paying the steepest price for it - with their time, their self-confidence, and their future," the post added.

On Sunday, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding its On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has closely monitored vulnerabilities flagged in the OnMark portal of its service provider and has deployed cybersecurity experts to strengthen the system. (ANI)

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