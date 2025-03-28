New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will likely visit Bihar on April 7 and attend the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna.

According to the sources, after the conference, Rahul Gandhi is likely to join Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Naukari Do Yatra.'

On Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party leaders from Bihar in the Indira Bhawan.

"An important meeting of District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents was held in the presence of Congress President Shri @kharge ji, Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and senior Congress leaders. In this meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on strengthening the Congress organization at the district level." the Bihar Congress posted on X.

Earlier, the Congress leader visited Bihar on January 18 and February 5.

In a February 5 address in Patna, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of tokenism in Dalit representation. He claimed that while Dalits are being given representation, they are being denied any real power in decision-making processes.

During the programme in Patna on the occasion of Jaglal Choudhary Jayanti, he pointed out, making Dalits sit on the stage has no meaning if the decisions are made from behind the stage.

"In India's power structure today, whether it is education, health, corporate, business, judiciary, how much is your participation?... Dalits have been given representation but it means nothing if there is no participation in the power structure. Making you sit on the stage has no meaning if the decisions are made from behind the stage. Today, it has become a fashion to give tickets to people from different castes, PM Modi also says this. But then, you (PM Modi) snatched the powers of the MLAs. Even the Lok Sabha MPs have no power to make any decisions. You made ministers but the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) is from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The question is about control and participation...," he said.

Rahul Gandhi further emphasized the lack of representation and participation of Dalits in various sectors, including healthcare.

He questioned why hospitals are being built in the names of Adani and Ambani, but not in the names of Dalit leaders. He pointed out the stark contrast between the privileges enjoyed by corporate giants like Adani and Ambani, who receive government land and resources to build hospitals, and the absence of institutions dedicated to Dalits.

He also emphasised the significance of the importance of the Indian Constitution and warning against the BJP's alleged attempts to undermine it.

"I know the Delhi election is important, but this function is also crucial. After casting my vote, I came here directly. The Constitution, crafted by our Dalit leader Dr Ambedkar, is a testament to our rights. It is this Constitution that guarantees participation for all. However, the BJP is working to undermine the Constitution, which is something we cannot allow," he said.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October this year. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates of the polls. (ANI)

