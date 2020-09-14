New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus and informed that she is currently in good health.

The Member of Parliament took to Twitter to request people who have recently come in contact with her to get tested.

"After the routine Parliament test for COVID & genome test it's confirmed that I have tested positive for the virus. I am currently in good health & spirits. I request everyone who has been recently in contact with me to get tested. Together We will fight & defeat Corona," Lekhi tweeted.

Sixteen other Members of Parliament, including ruling BJP leaders Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh have tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Several precautionary measures are being taken in the Parliament in the view of the pandemic. (ANI)

