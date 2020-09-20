New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Sunday passed 'The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020', which seeks to reduce salaries, allowances of Members of Parliament, and Ministers by 30 per cent.

'The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020' was passed by Rajya Sabha on September 18.

The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020, the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020 and the National Forensic Science University Bill 2020 were also passed by the Lower House today.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament which began on Monday is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

