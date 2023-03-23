New Delhi, March 23: Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Union Budget envisaging a total expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for 2023-24 without any discussion amid din.

As the House resumed at 6 pm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Demands for Grants for 2023-24 and relevant appropriation Bills for discussion and voting. Union Budget 2023-24: Full Text of Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech in English and Hindi.

Amid din and continuous uproar by the Opposition demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani issue, Speaker Om Birla applied guillotine and put Demands for Grants of all ministries for voting. Union Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Lists 'Saptarishis', 7 Priorities for First Budget of 'Amrit Kaal' (Watch Video).

After the passage of the Demands for Grants, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)