New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda move the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 on Tuesday.

The Bill amends the Scheduled Castes order to exclude the Gond community as a Scheduled Caste in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, Chandauli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sant Ravidas Nagar. It amends the ST order to recognise the Gond community as a Scheduled Tribe in these four districts.

The Winter Session of Parliament that began on December 7 will have a total of 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules. (ANI)

