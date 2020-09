New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on Smartphones, Electronics, Laptops, Accessories, Smart TVs & More.

Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on Tuesday.

These three bills will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

Also Read | Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Tests COVID-19 Positive, BJP MP Attended Monsoon Session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)