New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Amravati, Navneet Rana met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi along with her husband Ravi Rana.

"I am starting a new innings in life and I was here to seek his (Amit Shah) blessings. I conveyed to him on behalf of the people of Amravati that Amravati will definitely be one constituency which will contribute to PM Modi's dream of 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar'," Navneet Rana said speaking to ANI on Friday.

Speaking about his first Lok Sabha win from Amravati, Rana said, "In 2019, when I contested the elections as an Independent, the people of Amaravati supported me despite the huge political wave and at a time when I did not do any work in my constituency, I think they had the confidence that their voice would be heard at the Parliament."

The Amaravati MP said that she feels proud that the BJP has given her the responsibility to ensure the party's win in her constituency.

"I have already said that I always considered PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as my leaders and I will not go against them. I am happy that for the first time, the lotus symbol will feature on the ballot box and I have been given the responsibility to ensure its victory," Rana said.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rana said, "Only a person who has risen from the ground level through hard work can give credit and recognition to a worker like me." (ANI)

